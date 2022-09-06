New Delhi: Amazon India has officially announced to back with Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. The great discount and rewards will be offered on smartphones & accessories, tablet, laptops, fashion, home appliances, and many more. However, the e-commerce platform has not yet specified a date. On the line, Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days 2022 sale too.

Amazon announced to partner with SBI and SBI card to offer 10 % discount instant discount on every item; though there will be some terms and conditions. Besides, there will be 10% flat discount on the first purchase.

Some new launches in the sale include Redmi A1, Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 & Flip 4, I Qoo 9T, One Plus 10 T, pTron Bassbuds, Samsung Buds 2 Pro, OnePlus Nord, etc.

As usual, Amazon prime customers will get early access of the sale with some additional benefits. Smartphone brands like Realme, iQoo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi will be on discount.

The rates of the items haven’t revealed as of now. Nonetheless, the amazon India site mentioned that it will soon be revealed with good discounts and offers. There will be some amazon combos offers to buy more and save more. The sale will have wide variety of items including mobile & accessories, electronics & accessories, home & Kitchen products, daily essentials and many more.

The sale is going to offer some exchange offers through which customers can save up to Rs 18, 500.