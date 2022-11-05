US President Joe Biden slams Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition, calls it an outfit that spreads and spews lies

New Delhi: United States President Joe Biden has slammed Elon Musk’s Twitter acqusition and called it as a platform to spread and spew lies across the world. Speaking on a fund raising campaign in Chicago, Biden remarked that there are no editors in Twitter, pointing towards mass firing of Twitter employees a day before.

Elon Musk had acquired Twitter at a whopping price of $44 billion last week. Since then, he has been doing sweeping changes to revamp the microblogging site including firing Twitter staff and planning to charge $8 for blue tick.

“Now what are we all worried about? Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends and spews lies all across the world,” Joe Biden commented during a fundraiser event in Chicago on Friday.

“There’s no editors anymore. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?” Biden said further.

Twitter sacks 50% Staff globally

Twitter has started laying off its employees across the globe and many of them came to know about it only after they were unable to login into their official email id and internal system. According to reports, the layoff has been carried out across verticals and countries including India.

According to the reports, the verticals that have been affected include engineering, marketing and other departments. The global job cut was ordered by Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition viable. The world's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.

Musk acquisition intimidates Advertisers on Twitter

Many top-notch advertisers have put a halt on the budget allocated for adevertising on Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover. They are worried regarding the new change and would like to wait and watch before taking any crucial step.