Twitter Layoff: Elon Musk informs THIS MUCH compensation will be given to fired employees

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has started to trim down Twitter staff globally, which was earlier indicated by the new owner. Twitter India fired employees in communication, marketing, and some other departments in India. The unfortunate employees couldn’t log in their official IDs from Friday morning.

Earlier, Elon Musk had fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, and some other top executive employees in an attempt to revamp the microblogging site which he called ‘overstaffed’ with 10 managers on every ‘1 coder’.

According to some reports, Twitter had a global workforce of around 7,500 workers. Now as Twitter is laying off its employees, how much compensation are they planning to pay for immediate firing?

What Elon Musk informs about the concession?

Elon Musk tweeted after the mass firing of Twitter staff globally and said there was no choice as the company was losing over $4M/day.

However, he has announced to give the concession of the sudden layoff with 3 months of severance to all employees being fired. He even added this is 50% more than legally required.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required,” he tweeted.

Will there be any repercussion?

Some ex-Twitter employees who were being fired by new Twitter chief Elon Musk and his team have sued Musk and Twitter for immediate and without notice layoff in California, United States.

Musk is adamant on $8 charge

Musk plans to charge $8 for blue tick to Twitter users has raged a debate on Twitter itself with many are complaining regarding the step. However, Musk is in full mood to put down complainers with tweets, memes, and replies.

A prominent US author Dan Rather asked in a tweet that Musk running Twitter like Trump ran his casinos. On that Elon Musk commented just one thing: $8.

Recently, Musk tweeted, “Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8”.