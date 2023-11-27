Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Adani Group Denies Involvement Amidst Rescue Challenges

New Delhi: In the wake of the ongoing efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, the Adani Group has released a statement vehemently denying any connection to the collapse of the tunnel.

In a press release, a spokesperson for the Adani Group stated, "It has come to our notice that some elements are making nefarious attempts to link us to the unfortunate collapse of a tunnel in Uttarakhand. We strongly condemn these attempts and those behind them. We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani Group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel's construction. We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel's construction. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the trapped workers and their families."

The rescue operation, now in its 16th day, has faced numerous challenges. Initially employing a soft-cutting machine, the efforts progressed to the use of an American auger machine for drilling through the collapsed portion of the tunnel.

Unfortunately, both plans were unsuccessful, with the auger machine malfunctioning and becoming stuck, further complicating the rescue operation.

In response to these setbacks, the rescue team has shifted to a vertical drilling approach, having completed 30 meters of drilling as of the latest update. The expected completion date for this phase of the operation is November 30.

However, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has emphasized the challenges posed by the difficult geological terrain in Uttarakhand, making it impossible to provide a definitive estimation for the extraction time.

The families of the trapped workers and the local community anxiously await further developments as rescue teams navigate the complexities of the situation.