Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761167
NewsBusinessCompanies
VEDANTA

Vedanta Announces Financial Support For Transgender Employees' Higher Education

All-India Electrical Safety awareness programme was organised on Wednesday on the occasion of 'Electrical Safety Day', the Ministry of Power said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vedanta Announces Financial Support For Transgender Employees' Higher Education File Photo

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd, a globally diversified natural resources company has announced a policy to financially support transgender employees for higher education. They have introduced a policy offering up to Rs 1 lakh in financial support for professional education. This initiative targets transgender employees who have been with Vedanta for at least 18 months, according to a statement from the company.

"It gives me immense joy to announce our financial support policy for higher education, which reflects our commitment to empowering our transgender employees. (Also Read: 6 Key Health Insurance Claim Rule Changes You Need To Know: Details Here)

"By investing in their professional growth, we aim to create an environment that is equal, and champions the well-being and personal development of each and every employee," Priya Agarwal Hebbar who serves as Director of Vedanta Ltd and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, stated. (Also Read: ‘I Need Your Help’: Ratan Tata Appeals To Mumbaikars For Saving Critically Ailing Stray Dog

Central Electricity Authority organised awareness prog for school students 

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), under the Ministry of Power and National Federation of Engineers for Electrical Safety (NFEES), organised an awareness programme for school students, an official statement said on Thursday. All-India Electrical Safety awareness programme was organised on Wednesday on the occasion of 'Electrical Safety Day', the Ministry of Power said.

At the event, CEA Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad launched a handbook titled 'Electrical Safety Handbook for Students', which helps in understanding basic electrical principles to recognise potential hazards and adopt best practices for prevention. (With PTI Inputs) 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?