Vedanta Announces Financial Support For Transgender Employees' Higher Education

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd, a globally diversified natural resources company has announced a policy to financially support transgender employees for higher education. They have introduced a policy offering up to Rs 1 lakh in financial support for professional education. This initiative targets transgender employees who have been with Vedanta for at least 18 months, according to a statement from the company.

"It gives me immense joy to announce our financial support policy for higher education, which reflects our commitment to empowering our transgender employees.

"By investing in their professional growth, we aim to create an environment that is equal, and champions the well-being and personal development of each and every employee," Priya Agarwal Hebbar who serves as Director of Vedanta Ltd and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, stated.

Central Electricity Authority organised awareness prog for school students

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), under the Ministry of Power and National Federation of Engineers for Electrical Safety (NFEES), organised an awareness programme for school students, an official statement said on Thursday. All-India Electrical Safety awareness programme was organised on Wednesday on the occasion of 'Electrical Safety Day', the Ministry of Power said.

At the event, CEA Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad launched a handbook titled 'Electrical Safety Handbook for Students', which helps in understanding basic electrical principles to recognise potential hazards and adopt best practices for prevention. (With PTI Inputs)