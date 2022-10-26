Video of sales manager screaming on crew about how they make sale goes viral; Twitter flooded with memes--watch video here

NewsBusinessCompanies
Oct 26, 2022

New Delhi: These days, there are many motivational videos on LinkedIn and the below-discussed clip is one of them. Today, the networking platform is an effective tool for introducing workers to potential employers all around the world. However, it also serves as a forum for professionals to share their expertise in a variety of fields.

A sales manager is heard screaming at his crew in a video that was released on Twitter about how they will go out and make sales. Speaking loudly, the presenters proclaimed themselves "Elite Sales Warriors." One of the speakers can be seen stepping up to the table and declaring his intention to "kill the competition." (Also Read: Small businesses HUGELY affected by WhatsApp's worldwide outage)

The group exclaims "I have no bounds" and says they are "ready for war" to close the speech. The noisy sloganeering for a sales position has not been warmly received by online users. Many people claimed it was pointless and useless. (Also Read: Big blow to central govt employees! You can lose your Pension, Gratuity for doing THIS)

Some people made the analogy that the heads were like drill sergeants, who are quite tough with military recruits. "Nono, you don't just tweet this without a link, you know that. What if I want to start my own sales team? "One user joked.

"Thankful for Twitter videos' automatic volume mute. Furthermore, whatever it is they are offering, there is no way this isn't a pyramid system. A completely different way to "get thrilled" would be anything *worth* selling; rather than the Chad, Tad, and Vlad lookthesames dancing around, "wrote.

