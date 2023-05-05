Viral: Swiggy Delivery Agent Turns Out ‘Biggest RCB Fan’ - Watch

New Delhi: A Swiggy delivery man, who is a hardcore fan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has gone viral after a Twitter user shared a video of him riding a bike covered in RCB stickers. In the clip, it appears that the delivery man has put stickers of RCB players such as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis on the rear, back, and sides of the bike.

The Twitter user Pulkit shared the video of the Swiggy delivery man and captioned it, "Probably the biggest RCB fan." The video has gone viral and has garnered over 1.3 million views.

When asked about the stickers or being a superfan of the RCB team, the Swiggy delivery man said he knew AB de Villiers wasn't playing in this IPL, but he still liked him. When asked about Virat Kohli, the delivery man said he had been a huge fan of Virat Kohli and liked his cover drive a lot.

Watch the video here:

Probably the biggest RCB fan pic.twitter.com/cqVc6jSE64 — Pulkit (@pulkit5Dx) May 2, 2023

RCB stands for Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is a franchise cricket team that competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team is based in Bangalore, India and is owned by United Spirits, a subsidiary of the British alcoholic beverages company Diageo. The team has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and is known for its strong batting line-up. Despite having a strong team, RCB is yet to win an IPL championship.