Vistara announces daily flight to Bangkok from 27 August, return tickets start at Rs 16,940

New Delhi: Tata-SIA-run full service carrier Air Vistara on Friday announced that it will start daily flight between Delhi and Bangkok from August 27.

The return ticket from Delhi to Bangkok will be priced at Rs 16,940 for the Economy Class, Rs 23,960 for the Premium Economy Class and Rs 48,155 for the Business Class, the airline said.

This is Vistara's third international flight after connecting Singapore and Dubai from India.

“The route will be served by Vistara’s Airbus A320neo aircraft with its unique three-class cabin configuration, making Vistara the first airline to offer the choice of Premium Economy class for travel between India and Thailand in addition to Economy and Business Class,” the company said in a statement.

“With our unique product and world-class service, we hope to make a significant difference to the flying experience of people travelling between India and Thailand, as well as to other geographies we step into,” Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said.

Vistara is poised to inaugurate its international operations with flights to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai, starting August 6 and 7.

The Airline will start daily flight between Mumbai and Dubai from August 21.