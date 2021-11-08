Vistara operates inaugural New Delhi-Paris non-stop flight connecting India to France under Air Bubble pact

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has operated its first non-stop flight to Paris CDG (Charles de Gaulle) airport from New Delhi under the air bubble agreement between India and France. Vistara will fly twice a week between the two cities - on Wednesdays and Sundays. The Delhi-Paris route is being served by Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, that provides in-flight Wi-Fi over the Indian airspace.

The flight from Delhi (DEL) UK 021 will fly on Wednesdays and Sundays at 1345 hrs and will reach Paris (CDG) at 1840 hrs. The same flight bearing number UK 022 will fly from Paris (CDG) on Wednesdays and Sundays at 2145 hrs and will reach Delhi (DEL) next day at 1030 hrs.

On this occasion Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Paris is one of the most popular destinations in Europe and CDG an important airport for any airline intending to serve the region. Given the strong economic and cultural ties there is a high demand for direct connectivity between India and France, and therefore Paris fits our network very well. We are delighted to expand our global footprint as we bring India’s finest airline to Paris.”

Vistara was recently awarded 'India’s best airline' by Skytrax and has been operating multiple international flights ever since pandemic under the Air Bubble pacts. Apart from Paris, flights are operational to Tokyo (Japan) and Germany also. Vistara has also got clearance to fly to US by the authorities, but the company says they are waiting deliveries of more Boeing 787-9 before starting flights to the states.

Vistara, that commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015, has a fleet of 50 aircraft, including 39 Airbus A320, four Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

