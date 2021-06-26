हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taj

Wah Taj! Tata Group’s Taj named strongest hotel brand worldwide

The Hotel 50 2021 report also highlighted the company's successful implementation of its R.E.S.E.T 2020 strategy, which provided a transformative framework, helping the Taj brand surmount pandemic related challenges. 

Wah Taj! Tata Group's Taj named strongest hotel brand worldwide

New Delhi: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia's largest hospitality company, announced that its iconic brand, Taj, has been rated the Strongest Hotel Brand in the World by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy in its annual ‘Hotels 50 2021' report. The report recognises the most valuable and strongest hotel brands across the globe. Taj received an overall Brand Strength Index of 89.3 out of 100, with a corresponding AAA rating for customer familiarity, employee satisfaction and corporate reputation as well as its world-class customer service. 

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Indian Hotels Company, said, “Taj being rated as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand is a testament to the unwavering trust our guests have consistently placed in us and the warmth and sincere care our employees have embodied day after day. We will continue our endeavour to elevate the world-class experiences of luxury hospitality and deliver the magic of Tajness to all our stakeholders.”

The Hotel 50 2021 report also highlighted the company's successful implementation of its R.E.S.E.T 2020 strategy, which provided a transformative framework, helping the Taj brand surmount pandemic related challenges. Also Read: IT compliance deadlines extended, tax exempts on COVID treatment: All you need to know

David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance, said, “We are excited to announce Taj as the Strongest Hotel Brand in the World. A brand with a century old legacy and a custodian of the revered Indian hospitality has stood resilient inspite of the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. Global travelers have relied upon and tested brands in different ways and Taj has emerged on top.” Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, June 26, 2021: Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Patna, Trivandrum, check rates in your city

