Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, June 26, 2021: Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Patna, Trivandrum, check rates in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were increased once again on Saturday (June 25) across India. This is the 14th time when the fuel prices have been increased in the ongoing month. With the recent price hike, petrol is now selling at above the Rs 100 mark in two more state capitals: Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 35 paise per litre each due to the rising prices of crude oil in the international markets.

With the latest revision, petrol is retailing at Rs 100.14 per litre in Bihar’s capital city of Patna. In Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram, petrol now costs Rs 100.09 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 95.19 per litre. Meanwhile, in Delhi, petrol rates are now inching the Rs 100 mark, as a litre fuel is selling at Rs 98.11. Diesel rates in Delhi were increased to Rs 88.65 per litre.

After crossing the Rs 100 mark, there’s no stopping for petrol prices in Mumbai. On June 26, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs ₹104.22 per litre and Rs 96.16 per litre, respectively.

On June 26, petrol was selling above the Rs 100 mark in at least 11 states and union territories. This includes Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, and the latest entrants - Bihar and Kerala.

Per litre petrol and diesel prices in top cities:

City Petrol Diesel

Kolkata 97.97 91.50

Chennai 98.19 93.23

Chandigarh 94.35 88.29

Hyderabad 101.96 96.63

Jaipur 104.81 97.72

Bhopal 106.35 97.37

Bhubaneswar 98.89 96.62

Srinagar: 101.11 92.28

Bengaluru 101.39 93.99