Want lifetime free vacation and travel? THIS big company comes up with AMAZING offer -- Details here

New Delhi: Constantly dreaming of a leisurely getaway with your friends. Looking to create new memories instead of reminiscing old ones? For the first time, Airbnb and IndiGo have come together to offer three lucky individuals (and up to one companion each) the ultimate dream adventure to "InterFriendtion" anywhere in India.

ALSO READ | Starbucks co-founder eats Masala Dosa & drinks filter coffee in Bengaluru

Through the contest, Airbnb and IndiGo are seeking three special winners who will fly and live anywhere in India for a vacation of a lifetime with their friend. The winner will win an incredible USD 1000 each worth of Airbnb credits to book a domestic Airbnb stay of their choice and IndiGo will sponsor the return tickets for these winners and their companion to that destination!

ALSO READ | UK economy may fall into the longest recession in 100 years: Bank of England

During their travel, the winners and their companions will get to travel to their bucket list destination with IndiGo and stay in some of India`s most unique Airbnbs."Indians today are eager to travel and are seeking unique, meaningful and restorative experiences with their loved ones.

Travelling has become a great way of spending quality time with family and friends and creating new memories at offbeat destinations and unique accommodations. Our partnership with IndiGo celebrates and caters to this demand, and we are excited to provide our guests endless possibilities to explore and reconnect with their loved ones while travelling," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb`s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

"In the hustle and bustle of life, we sometimes forget to rekindle friendships, take a break, and create new memories. IndiGo has always aspired to make the world a smaller place, by reducing the distance between people and fostering human connections. We are pleased to associate with Airbnb in a collaboration that encapsulates travel, exploration, and friendship.

Through this unique partnership we aim to inspire friends to come together, experience destinations and spark new memories that will last a lifetime," said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo.How to apply for your perfect `InterFriendtion`Starting November 5, 11:00 AM IST, through November 12, 11:59 PM IST, eligible applicants may apply by visiting airbnb.com/indigo and complete the application form.

Participants must be over 18, and available to travel within India from 1 December 2022 to 30 April 2023. The shortlisted winners will be contacted directly by Airbnb and IndiGo on November 30, 2022. For more information, see the Contest Rules.*T&Cs apply, please check out the contest rules for all details.Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe.