Watch: HDFC Bank Manager Abusing His Juniors During Online Meet; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Fuming

New Delhi: Everyone experiences pressure of meeting targets at work but when you have a "monster boss", the work environment can be a living hell.

Recently a video is going viral on social media, where purportedly an HDFC Bank Senior VP is berating his junior colleagues for not meeting their monthly targets.

In the tweet, shared by CA Kanan Behl, he writes, "An HDFC Bank Senior VP is seen shouting at his employees for not meeting targets. Confirmed from a friend who understands Bengali, he is asking his junior to sell 75 insurance policies in a day. Is this why these bank employees missell us policies and investment products?"

Meanwhile, as per a report in the Hindustan Times HDFC Bank terminated has terminated the VP him on Monday.

In the video, in which which the employee seems to be yelling in Bengali language. The video is reported to be from Kolkata where the top employee is allegedly assaulting his coworkers during a video call during an internal meeting. The official could be heard yelling in Bengali at his colleagues in the video for not selling enough banking goods and insurance coverage.

The above situation is juxtapposed to another paradigm that has lately become a trend in the job market. Due to multiple layoffs and a variety of market instability factors, the job market has recently gotten harder for both employees and businesses.

According to a recent Linkedin survey, 88% of young workers intend to leave their current positions. They are members of Generation Z and millennials. These youthful employees do not hide their ambitions and look forward to switching from their uninteresting and unsatisfactory professions.