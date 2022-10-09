'We need to move up on this list': Anand Mahindra shares the list of countries with the world's top 500 Universities

New Delhi: Suggesting to improve the standard and quality of higher learning education in India, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted the list of countries with the world’s top 500 Universities. It was topped by USA with 87 Universities, followed by Britian with 49 and Germanay with 31. India was at the lower end with only 8 Universities in the world’s top 500 list. Belgium, Sweden, and Malaysia stand equal with India with the same number of the Universities.

Anand Mahindra, who is very active on Twitter, shared the list on Saturday on its official Twitter handle and said that the long term consistency of a country’s innovative capacity and its growth in productivity is linked to the number and quality of its centres of higher learning. India needs to move up in the list.

Ultimately, I believe the long term consistency of a country’s innovative capacity and its growth in productivity is linked to the number and quality of its centres of higher learning. We need to move up on this list… https://t.co/BbwRIWPTOu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 8, 2022

According to the data shared by Anand Mahindra, the list has other prominent countries like Australia with 26 universities, China with 26, Canada with 17, Japan with 16, Korea with 16 , Italy with 14, Nederland with 13, Spain with 12, France with 11, Switzerland with 9, Belgium with 8, Malaysia with 8, Sweden with 8, Finaland with 7, Brazil with 5, Russia with 5, Columbia with 3 along with Pakistan.