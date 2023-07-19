What Is Mukesh Ambani's Salary Per Year? Know How Much The Asia's Richest Man Gets In Remuneration As RIL Chairman

New Delhi: A Forbes report in April 2023 said that Mukesh Ambani regained his spot as Asia's richest person after rival Gautam Adani tumbled to No. 24. The report was published in Forbes Billionaire 2023 list. The Forbes Real Time Net Worth as of 19 July 2023 estimated Mukesh Ambani's net worth at $101 billion (Approximately 82,93,46,35,00,000.00 Indian Rupee).

However, many don't know perhaps, that Mukesh Ambani receives a paycheck from his flagship company Reliance Industries as its MD and Chairman. The Ambani family has over the years piqued interest among netizens as to what their lifestyle is, what they like to do and how much they earn as individuals among a host of other things.

Mukesh Ambani's Salary

Mukesh Ambani's Kept His salary capped at Rs 15 crore since the last one and a half decade. In order to establish a personal example of moderation in managerial compensation levels, the chairman and managing director of RIL kept his salary restricted to Rs 15 crore since 2008-09.The remuneration of Rs 15 crore for 2019–20 remained consistent with that of the preceding 11 years. Since 2008-09, Ambani has maintained his total compensation package at Rs 15 crore, forgoing more than Rs 24 crore annually.

Mukesh Ambani's Did Not Take A Single Penny As Salary During COVID-19 Outbreak

With the pandemic affecting the business and economy, billionaire Mukesh Ambani chose not to receive a paycheck from his flagship company Reliance Industries for the second year in a row. Reliance stated in its annual report that Ambani received "nil" compensation for the fiscal years 2020–21.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak in India, which had a severe impact on the societal, economic, and industrial health of the country, Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, voluntarily opted to forgo his income for the years 2020–21.In 2021–2022 he still refused to accept payment.

Ambani did not use any allowances, perquisites, retirement benefits, commissions, or stock options from Reliance in either of these years for his position as the company's chairman and managing director.

"In light of the Covid-19 outbreak in India, which has exacted a huge toll on the societal, economic and industrial health of the nation, Mukesh D Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director, has voluntarily decided to forego his salary," the company had said in June 2020.

Reliance Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Profit Of Rs 19,299 Crore In Q4

Reliance Industries Ltd in April this year reported a 19 percent jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 19,299 crore, according to a company's stock exchange filing. The net profit of Rs 19,299 crore in January-March 2023 compares to Rs 16,203 crore earning a year back. This is the company's highest-ever quarterly net profit.