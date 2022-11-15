New Delhi: WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India Public Policy Director Rajiv Aggarwal have given their resignation today, making another high-profile exit in the tech industry in recent months. Earlier, Meta India head Ajit Mohan had stepped down from his position to join the rival social media app Snap. The exit of top executives from the organization is having the importance when Meta had announced to lay off its 11,000 employees globally a few days back.

WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose has penned down a long note on Linkedin and explained why he had taken this tough decision. He said he delayed his decision to give his resignation because of massive Meta lay off a few days back.

“It has been a tough week for all of our team at WhatsApp as we had to say Goodbyes to many amazing teammates last week. Amidst all of this, I just shared some news with our WhatsApp and India teams. It has been planned for a while, but given the events last week, we wanted to hold this back so we could focus on supporting those impacted last week,” Abhijit Bose wrote in the Linkedin Post.

Speaking about his decision to quit WhatsApp, he said he is excited about his next gig. He is planning to rejoin the entrepreneurial world after a short break as some of his companies are working well and soon can become the global leaders in their respective sectors.

“I believe that the next 5 years will be transformational for India -- with many of our current pre-IPO companies very quickly becoming the global leaders in their respective sectors,” he added.

Ending his note, he said the last adieu to WhatsApp and said: “WhatsApp has the potential and opportunity to change the World. I hope that we keep our ambition and aggressiveness for impact, outsized and beyond what others think is achievable! "