WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Director Public Policy Meta India Rajiv Aggarwal resign - Details Inside

New Delhi: WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Director Public Policy Meta India Rajiv Aggarwal have resigned from their positions today. It comes not long after when Meta announced to sack 11,000 employees globally amid faltering revenue.

“I want to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as our first Head of WhatsApp in India. His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India and we’re excited to continue helping advance India’s digital transformation,” Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, said in a statement.

WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose has penned down a long note on Linkedin explaining the reason behind his resignation from the organisation.

“After four amazing years at WhatsApp, I have taken the call to move on from Meta. This decision has not been an easy one for me. WhatsApp is one of the most special products in the world, and being a small part of it has been a unique experience and privilege of a lifetime for me.”

Informing about his next plan, he said “It's been 4 years from since I joined as WhatsApp's first Country Head in India, and I'm so proud of what we have built. I'm also really excited about my next gig. I believe that the next 5 years will be transformational for India -- with many of our current pre-IPO companies very quickly becoming the global leaders in their respective sectors. After a small break, I plan to rejoin the entrepreneurial world; you’ll see announcements on that shortly!”

Earlier, Ajit Mohan, the head of Meta in India stepped down from his role and joined rival Snap.