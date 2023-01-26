Which BIG Companies Lay Off their Employees in the First Month of 2023? Check the LIST

New Delhi: Almost 60,000 employees with 209 companies globally have lost their jobs in the first month of 2023, according to layoffs.fyi, the website which has been keeping the tab since the covid-19 inception. Recently, hardware company IBM and software giant SAP announced to cut 3,900 and 3,000 jobs respectively.

Software Giant SAP Cuts 3000 Jobs

SAP said on Thursday it planned to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global workforce, and explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics, as the Germany software company looks to cut costs and focus on its cloud business.

IBM Announces to Fire 3,900 Employees

Tech giant IBM is laying off 3,900 employees, which is a result of the spinoff of IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl business and part of the AI unit called `Watson Health`.

Google Fires 12,000 Employees Globally

Google has announced to lay off its workforce by cutting 12,000 roles joining other companies which laid off its employees in 2023. All the affected employees of US have been sent the email regarding the lay off and in other countries, the process will take a few days due to local laws and practices.

Microsoft Sheds 10,000 Jobs

Microsoft announced on Jan 18 to cut 10,000 jobs globally, 5% of the workforce. Nadella said the layoffs, affecting less than 5% of Microsoft's workforce, would conclude by the end of March, with notifications beginning Wednesday.

Spotify Announces to Trim-Off 6% Employees

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) said on Monday it plans to cut 6% of its workforce and would take a related charge of up to nearly $50 million, adding to the massive layoffs in the technology sector in preparation for a possible recession.

Amazon Lays off 18000 Employees

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has announced to lay off around 18000 employees globally ahead of expected recession in 2023. A day later, Amazon India has informed to lay off around 1000 employees in the country in coming days. The Amazon CEO said in a statement that they were not done with the annual planning process as earlier mentioned, and "I expected there would be more role reductions in early 2023".

Vimeo to lay off 10% employees

Video-streaming platform Vimeo announced to lay off its 11% employees as these are hard times. Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud says, “Today we announced the decision to reduce Vimeo’s team size by 11%. This was an incredibly hard decision, one that impacts peoples’ livelihoods and spirits in already difficult times. It is also the responsible choice to enable Vimeo to be a more focused and successful company, operating with the necessary discipline in an uncertain economic environment

Salesforce Cuts 10% Staff

It is reported that Salesforce will layoff about 10% of its employees in coming days. According to a report in Reuters, Marc Benioff, the co-Chief Executive of Salesforce wrote a letter to all employees explaining how the current environment remains challenging on several fronts. It read, “The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions..... As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we're now facing, and I take responsibility for that."

(With Reuters Inputs)