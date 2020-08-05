हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
White-Westinghouse

White-Westinghouse forays into Indian market with licensee partner SPPL, to invest Rs 300 crore for setting manufacturing unit

The manufacturing unit will be spread over 300,000 square feet in Noida and will come up with a wide range of consumer appliances in the coming years.

New Delhi: America's largest consumer appliance brand White -Westinghouse has announced entry into Indian market with licensee partner SuperPlastics Private Limited (SPPL) with the launch of its range of washing machines in India.

White-Westinghouse in collaboration SPPL will be investing Rs 300 crores for setting manufacturing unit in the country. The brand will launch washing machines in the range of 7 kg, 8kg, and 9kgs category, with price starting at Rs 7,499 on Amazon.

Pallavi Singh, Senior Vice President, SPPL, India Brand Licensee White-Westinghouse adds, “These are unprecedented times, however, we are excited to bring a brand of global repute and equity to the Indian market. Positioned as a product for the masses, WWH aims at capturing over 5% of the market share in the smart TV category in just 2 years.  We are hopeful about the Washing Machine segment and looking forward to adding an array of products to the brand.” 

White-Westinghouse sells appliances in more than 45 countries across the world ranging from sealed refrigeration units, Auto-defrost refrigerators, air conditioners, portable dishwashers and automatic washing machines.

White-WestinghouseSPPLWashing machine
Spicejet Extra Seats: Passenger can book two seats or a full row to make air travel safe and comfortable
