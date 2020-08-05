White-Westinghouse forays into Indian market with licensee partner SPPL, to invest Rs 300 crore for setting manufacturing unit

New Delhi: America's largest consumer appliance brand White -Westinghouse has announced entry into Indian market with licensee partner SuperPlastics Private Limited (SPPL) with the launch of its range of washing machines in India.

White-Westinghouse in collaboration SPPL will be investing Rs 300 crores for setting manufacturing unit in the country. The brand will launch washing machines in the range of 7 kg, 8kg, and 9kgs category, with price starting at Rs 7,499 on Amazon.

The manufacturing unit will be spread over 300,000 square feet in Noida and will come up with a wide range of consumer appliances in the coming years.

Pallavi Singh, Senior Vice President, SPPL, India Brand Licensee White-Westinghouse adds, “These are unprecedented times, however, we are excited to bring a brand of global repute and equity to the Indian market. Positioned as a product for the masses, WWH aims at capturing over 5% of the market share in the smart TV category in just 2 years. We are hopeful about the Washing Machine segment and looking forward to adding an array of products to the brand.”

White-Westinghouse sells appliances in more than 45 countries across the world ranging from sealed refrigeration units, Auto-defrost refrigerators, air conditioners, portable dishwashers and automatic washing machines.