BREAKING NEWS: Who is creating this nonsense; is there no law left in country: SC slams telecom companies over dues

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (February 14, 2020) came down heavily on the telecom companies over non-payment of dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the government and summoned their top executives to court to explain why its order in this regard was not followed.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also warned the telecom companies that the court may initiate contempt proceedings against them and government officials for not complying with it`s order.

Coming down heavily on the Telecom companies, the top court bench led by Justice Mishra said, "We don't know who is creating this nonsense. Is there no law left in the country... It is better not to live in this country and rather leave the country."

The bench also comprising Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice M R Shah, expressed anguish over the order passed by DoT's desk officer staying the effect of its verdict in AGR matter.

''Does the Supreme Court have no value? This is the outcome of money power." All these companies haven’t even paid a single penny and your officer has the audacity to stay the order," the bench said.

The top court also directed the managing directors of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, MTNL, BSNL, Reliance Communications, Tata Telecommunication and others to be present in the court on March 17. The apex also directed the Centre to immediately withdraw order passed by its desk officer to not take coercive action against the telecom companies.

Justice Mishra also added that the telecom companies haven`t even paid a single penny and the government officer wants to stay on the order.

The top court warned that this officer was liable to a jail term if that order was not withdrawn within an hour. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had ordered telecom companies to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to the government.

On January 16, Justice Mishra-led bench had dismissed review petitions of telcos seeking review of its earlier order asking them to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore in statutory dues by January 23, saying it did not find any "justifiable reason" to entertain them.

The top court had on October 24 last year ruled that the statutory dues needed to be calculated by including non-telecom revenues in AGR of telcos.

(With Agency inputs)