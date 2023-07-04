Who Is Falguni Nayar? Meet The Founder Of Nykaa And India's Richest Self-made Female Entrepreneur With A Net Worth Of Rs 22,147 Crore

New Delhi: We are accountable for who and what we are, and we have the power to become anything we desire, said Swami Vivekananda. Falguni Nayar, the founder of Nykaa, is one such person who, through her vision and dedication has shaped her own future. Falguni went from working as an investment banker to being the richest self-made woman entrepreneur in India. Her accomplishments from being a banker to a billionaire businesswoman have landed her on our list of motivating success stories.

Falguni Nayar built a billion dollar empire on the basis of her hard work and dedication and not because she had a Godfather or an inherited business. Today, Falguni is at the helm of one of the largest cosmetic and beauty care product businesses in the nation. She is also one of the richest women entrepreneurs in India with a net worth of $2.7 billion. Let's learn more about Falguni Nayar, a billionaire female entrepreneur, and the challenges she faced to get to the top position.

Who Is Falguni Nayar?

cre Trending Stories

Falguni Nayar is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Nykaa, the top beauty and fashion retailer in the nation. Falguni was ranked 44th in the Forbes 2022 list of India's 100 wealthiest people. Falguni has a net worth of $2.7 billion, according to a Forbes report.

Falguni's Personal Life

Falguni Nayar was born into a Gujarati family on February 19, 1963 in Mumbai. She graduated from the IIM Ahmedabad. Sanjay Nayar, head of the private equity firm KKR & Co., is Falguni's husband. They have two kids.

Beginning Of Nykaa

Falguni spent almost 18 years working for Kotak Mahindra Bank. However, she had the dream of becoming an entrepreneur. She later decided to leave her position as Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Investment Bank and founded Nykaa in 2012. She then launched her own line of cosmetics and personal care products. Nykaa underwent a public company conversion in 2021. Currently, Nykaa sells more than 4,500 products both online and through more than 100 physical stores spread over India.

Falguni's Success And Achievement

Falguni Nayar founded Nykaa at the time when there was no opportunity for women to purchase cosmetics online. Due to the launch of Nykaa, customers may now purchase cosmetics with only a few phone taps.

Falguni is today the richest self-made woman entrepreneur in the nation whose company Nykaa is the first run by a woman to list on the stock exchange in India.

Falguni Nayar's Realtime Net Worth

As per Forbes Realtime Billionaire Index figures, Falguni Nayar's realtime net worth as of 04-07-2023 is USD 2.7 billion (2,21,47,42,50,000.00 Indian Rupee approximately).