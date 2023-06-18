topStoriesenglish2623412
Who Is Jimmy Naval Tata, Brother Of Ratan Tata, Who Lives In 2BHK Flat, And Has No Mobile Phone

Jimmy Naval Tata was successful in running the family business, but he made the decision to slow down and live a simple life.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 08:05 PM IST

New Delhi: Jimmy Tata is the younger brother of the former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata and the son of Naval Tata. He prefers to avoid the spotlight and the media. A few months ago, Ratan Tata wished his brother Jimmy Naval Tata a happy birthday by sending him a black-and-white photo of himself. He said that "nothing came between" the two brothers.

The internet users' curiosity was piqued by this, and they began learning more about Jimmy Naval Tata.

Former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata is a proponent of leading a simple existence. Jimmy Naval Tata was successful in running the family business, but he made the decision to slow down and live a simple life.

Jimmy Tata, despite his enormous riches, resides in a two-bedroom flat in Mumbai's Colaba district. He reportedly doesn't even have a phone, yet he still reads books and newspapers.

Billionaire and philanthropist Harsh Goenka recently made a post in which he referenced Jimmy Tata's modest flat and lack of involvement in the family business. Not only that, but he also claimed Jimmy Tata, a superb squash player, used to consistently defeat him.

Jimmy Tata is still a significant shareholder in Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Sons, TCS, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, and Tata Chemicals, for those who are unaware. He keeps himself informed of every Tata corporate development.

