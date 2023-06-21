Who Is Kailash Katkar, Know About This 9th-Fail Person, Who Is Founder Of Over Rs 200 Crore Company

New Delhi: Kailash Katkar was a lousy student who was never interested in studying. He was born into a regular Indian household in the little Maharashtrian village of Rahimatpur. Katkar's father, a machine setter, had aspirations for his son to become an engineer. After failing the ninth standard, Kailash Katkar gave up on his education after struggling through difficult circumstances.

That day, his father's hopes must have been dashed, but who knew this school dropout would one day become a prosperous entrepreneur in the antivirus industry and be the owner of what is now known as Quick Heal.

Kailash Katkar's First Job

In order to help his family financially, Kailash Katkar, who came from humble beginnings, began fixing radios and tape recorders at a very young age. Later, Kailash found work as a calculator technician at a nearby radio and calculator repair shop, where he was paid Rs. 400 per month.

Kailash Katkar's First Increment

Impressed by his technical knowledge and skills, when he was only 19 years old, the owner sent him to his other shop in Mumbai for a two-month training period. He then started working with him in his Pune business for a salary of Rs 1,500 per month.

He gained a great deal of information and expertise about repairing calculators, radios, and businesses in general during the course of the following five years at this work.

Journey Of Kailash Katkar As An Entrepreneur

In 1990, Kailash believed he was prepared and that this was the ideal time to make the jump into entrepreneurship and open his own calculator repair business. Stated that Kailash began a one-man business in Pune by renting a small 100-square-foot office and funding it with Rs 15,000 from his savings.

The business earned a respectable Rs 45,000 (at the time) in its first year alone. But despite this courteous victory, Kailash was unsatisfied. He read more, started taking short computer classes, and began expanding his skill set in order to diversify his portfolio.

Journey Of Quick Heal

In 1993, while still operating his calculator repair business, he underwent another transformation and started a new company named CAT Computer Services. His office was located within a modest one-room electrical equipment repair shop.

These efforts paid off when he received his first break a few months later and two families agreed to pay Rs 2,000 annually for each family's personal computer maintenance. And by relying on these newfound customers, he started attracting more customers as well.

He also succeeded in breaking into the corporate world a few months later, in September, when he was awarded the annual maintenance contract for New India Insurance. A month later, another organisation quickly followed.

Moving on, the first Quick Heal anti-virus for DOS was ultimately published in 1994, and as you can probably predict, it helped to establish a new market. Then, in 1995 and 1996, respectively, came Win 3.1 and Windows 95 as their successors.

About Quick Heal

In the simplest terms, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is a 22-year-old anti-virus business founded and headquartered in India. With the help of its services, which include Quick Heal Total Security, Quick Heal Internet Security, Quick Heal PCTuner 3.0, etc. for Home Users and Quick Heal Total Security for Android, Quick Heal Mobile Security, Quick Heal Gadget Securance, Fonetastic Free, Fonetastic Pro, etc. for Mobile users.

The company is a master of cloud-based security and advanced machine learning-enabled solutions to stop threats, attacks, and malicious traffic before it strikes.