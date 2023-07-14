Who Is Punit Renjen? Dropped Out Of School Because Parents Could Not Afford Fees; Became Deloitte Global's First Indian-Origin CEO

There are no short routes or tricks to success. You have to earn it by putting in a lot of effort, sweat, blood, and consistency. For success to touch your feet, you must have faith in your abilities and never give up. The same thing happened to a young man from Rohtak, Haryana, who joined Deloitte US as an associate consultant and eventually rose to the position of Global CEO, being the first Indian to do so. He did this through perseverance, hard work, and a never-give-up attitude.

Punit Renjen is the Global CEO of Deloitte, a company that provides audit, tax, legal, and consulting services, etc to private firms. The biggest life lesson we can learn from Punit Renjen's success journey is that there is no shortcut to success in professional life. It can only be accomplished only through consistent effort over time.

Early Life And Education Of Punit Renjen

cre Trending Stories

Punit Renjen was born in Rohtak, Haryana. Although good in his studies, Punit was forced to leave school since his parents could not pay the fees. Punit had to receive his degree from a college in Rohtak. In 1984, Punit received a "Rotary Scholarship" and moved to the USA to pursue his master's. Throughout his college years in the USA, Punit would sit in the front row and use a tape recorder since he had trouble understanding the American accent. To ensure that he did not miss anything, he used to hear them again.

Punit’s Deloitte Journey

One day, something happened that changed the trajectory of his life. Punit learned that he was named one of the top 10 students in one of the regional publications. He was spotted by a Deloitte partner, who then requested a meeting with him. Punit met him and secured a position at Deloitte in 1989. Punit advanced in his career at Deloitte by working diligently and persistently. The Rohtak boy was named the company's CEO in 2015, making history as the first person born in Asia to lead one of the Big Four global professional services firms. He was chosen to serve a second, four-year term as Deloitte Global CEO in 2019. He was appointed Global CEO Emeritus in 2022.

Punit Renjen became the company's first CEO of Indian descent, leading it to incredible success. His leadership saw a significant increase in Deloitte's revenue.

Punit Renjen Is Proud Of His Roots

A proud Indian, Punit Renjen never loses sight of his roots. Returning to his roots provides him with a solid base from which to build aspiration, develop will, and better comprehend himself and his place in the professional world. This was made more evident by Punit's Tweet, which read, "I am proud of my roots. My journey has strengthened my resolve to keep going, keep learning."

Despite having lived in the US for three decades, Rohtak holds a special place in his heart. Punit hasn’t forgotten his roots. He still has a close relationship with Rohtak. Punit and his company, Deloitte, implemented a plan in Haryana to provide healthcare to households and remote villages when Covid-19 struck India. The team also created a three-tiered medical infrastructure using AASHA and Anganwadi personnel.

Punit Renjen lives in Portland, Oregon, with his wife and son.