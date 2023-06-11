Who Is Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's Youngest Assistant Who Has A Net Worth In Crores

New Delhi: One of the top businessmen in the nation is Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons. Recently, a young man by the name of Shantanu Naidu who is frequently seen with him has become very well-known. He has frequently been spotted helping Rata Tata. When Shantanu Naidu's video of Ratan Tata's birthday celebrations went viral, he gained additional notoriety.

Ratan Tata does not consider Shantanu to be his son even though he never wed. He serves as both his personal assistant and the general manager of his business. You'll be shocked by his net worth at such a young age!

Who Is Shantanu Naidu?

He works for the Tata Group and is the general manager of Ratan Tata's office, according to his LinkedIn page. He began working for Ratan Tata in May of last year when he was about 29 years old.

Shantanu also owns his own business, Goodfellows, where he provides the elderly with all the assistance they need in their final years. His company reportedly has a net worth of Rs 5 crore.

How Ratan Tata Met Shantanu Naidu?

When he was providing food for stray dogs through his NGO, he attracted Ratan Tata's notice. Ratan Tata was so impressed that he hired him as his general manager and invested in his project to care for stray dogs.

Ratan Tata, a well-known industrialist and philanthropist from India, was instrumental in transforming the Tata Group into an international corporation. He is regarded as a respected person in both the business community and society at large as a result of his visionary leadership, moral principles, and dedication to social concerns.

Ratan Tata is respected for his humility, ethics, and leadership style in addition to his business accomplishments. He is frequently held up as an example for ambitious businesspeople and executives, motivating them to combine financial success with positive social influence.