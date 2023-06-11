Who Is The Half Brother Of Ratan Tata, Who Heads Titan And Westside And Has A Net Worth Of 13,000 Crores

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember Ratan Tata? He was the previous head of the "Tata Group." Every time the term "Tata Group" is used, only Ratan Tata is meant. Ratan Tata deserves praise for elevating the "Tata Group" to a new degree of prominence in the world. But not much is known about his family. But here we're going to tell you about a notable family member of Ratan Tata, Noel Tata.

Who Is Noel Tata?

The 63-year-old is Ratan Tata's half-brother, who served as Tata Sons' former chairman. Although he is well-known within the company, Ratan, who is far more famous and has represented the business even after he retired, has always been the face of the outside world.

Noel Tata's Net Worth

Although Noel Tata's exact net worth is unknown yet, it is estimated to be over USD 1.5 billion, or roughly Rs 12,366 crore.

What Is The Relation Between Noel Tata And Ratan Tata?

Ratan Tata's half-brother is Noel Tata. Naval Tata, Ratan Tata's father, was a member of the family who Navajbai and Ratanji Tata adopted from an orphanage.

When Naval Tata was an adult, he wed Soonoo and they had two boys. The older son was given the name Ratan, and the younger son was given the name Jimmy. Naval and Soonoo split up sometime in the middle of the 1940s, and 10 years later, he married Simone, a Swiss national whom he allegedly met while she was on a trip to India.

Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata is the son of Naval and Simone Tata.

What Does Noel Tata Do?

Noel Tata may not receive as much media attention as his half-brother Ratan Tata, but he nevertheless holds a number of significant positions inside several Tata-owned businesses.

He serves as managing director of Tata International, vice chairman of Titan Industries, chairman of Trent, the business that owns Westside, and chairman of Tata Investment Corporation.

Noel Tata Education

Noel Tata, a graduate of the University of Sussex, also completed the International Executive Programme at the prominent French business school INSEAD.

Starting Of The Professional Career Of Noel Tata

At Tata International, he began his professional life in the group. The corporation handles the Tata Group's international business.

Trent, the business his mother Simone had created, was taken over by Noel Tata at the turn of the century. The parent business of Westside, a retail clothes retailer, is Trent. Tata strove to turn Trent profitable, and by 2003, he had been named director of Voltas and Titan Industries as well.

Noel Tata started his career at Tata International, where he eventually rose to the position of MD in 2010. Around that time, Ratan Tata was scheduled to retire, and rumours regarding who might succeed him abounded.

Noel Tata was in the news, and rumour had it that he might replace Ratan Tata. Cyrus Mistry, his brother-in-law, instead of him, was the one who got the position. Cyrus' sister Aloo Mistry is the wife of Noel Tata. And as is well known, Pallonji Mistry, Cyrus' father, is the single-largest shareholder in Tata Sons.

Less than five years later, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the former CEO of TCS, took over as Chairman of Tata Sons after Cyrus Mistry was fired.

Noel Tata has been active behind the scenes, making his way up to vice chairman of Titan and inclusion on the board of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which bears his father's name. And if all goes as planned, he'll join the Tata Sons board.