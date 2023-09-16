Who Is Vineeta Agarwal, Wife Of IIT Alumnus Turned CEO, Once Had Package Of Rs 100 Crore But Was Fired Due To...

New Delhi: A few years back, following Jack Dorsey's resignation as CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal was named the company's new CEO. Vineeta, who has a BS in biophysics from Stanford University, an MD from Harvard Medical School/MIT, and a PhD, is married to Parag.

Vineeta Agrawal: Profession

Vineeta is a doctor who serves as an adjunct clinical professor at Stanford School of Medicine, according to her Twitter page.

She also contributes to the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which advertises itself as a platform that links businesspeople with financiers, executives, engineers, researchers, business professionals, and others in the IT sector.

Vineeta Agrawal: Education

Vineeta has a BS in biophysics from Stanford University, as well as MD and PhD degrees from Harvard Medical School/MIT, according to her online resume.

Vineeta Agrawal: Personal Life

Vineeta Agarwala is married to Parag Agrawala who has been employed at Twitter for about ten years. They reside in San Francisco, California, and have a kid named Ansh.

Parag Agrawal: Nomination As CEO

After co-founder Jack Dorsey left, a little-known person by the name of Parag Agrawal was named CEO of the microblogging website Twitter. He anticipated that by selecting Agrawal for the "bone-deep" trust, the 37-year-old would steer the business in the correct direction.

Parag Agrawal: Education

Agrawal, who earned his PhD from Stanford University after earning his BTech in computer science and engineering at IIT Bombay, has a very secretive personal life.

Parag Agrawal: Professional Journey

Parag joined Twitter in 2011. Prior to that, he had brief stints with Yahoo, with&T, and Microsoft. In all three businesses, the majority of his labour was focused on research. He first focused on ad-related products at Twitter, but over time, he also experimented with artificial intelligence.

Parag joins a growing group of Indian-American CEOs of major IT firms, including Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, and Arvind Krishna of IBM.