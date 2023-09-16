trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663221
Who Is Vineeta Agarwal, Wife Of IIT Alumnus Turned CEO, Once Had Package Of Rs 100 Crore But Was Fired Due To...

Vineeta is a doctor who serves as an adjunct clinical professor at Stanford School of Medicine, according to her Twitter page.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Who Is Vineeta Agarwal, Wife Of IIT Alumnus Turned CEO, Once Had Package Of Rs 100 Crore But Was Fired Due To...

New Delhi: A few years back, following Jack Dorsey's resignation as CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal was named the company's new CEO. Vineeta, who has a BS in biophysics from Stanford University, an MD from Harvard Medical School/MIT, and a PhD, is married to Parag.

Vineeta Agrawal: Profession


Vineeta is a doctor who serves as an adjunct clinical professor at Stanford School of Medicine, according to her Twitter page. (Also Read: Turn Your Dream Business Idea Into Reality: Start With Just Rs 2 Lakh And Earn Monthly Income Of Rs 80,000)

She also contributes to the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which advertises itself as a platform that links businesspeople with financiers, executives, engineers, researchers, business professionals, and others in the IT sector. (Also Read: 10 Most Followed Personalities On Twitter And Their Follower Counts)

Vineeta Agrawal: Education

Vineeta has a BS in biophysics from Stanford University, as well as MD and PhD degrees from Harvard Medical School/MIT, according to her online resume.

Vineeta Agrawal: Personal Life

Vineeta Agarwala is married to Parag Agrawala who has been employed at Twitter for about ten years. They reside in San Francisco, California, and have a kid named Ansh.

Parag Agrawal: Nomination As CEO

After co-founder Jack Dorsey left, a little-known person by the name of Parag Agrawal was named CEO of the microblogging website Twitter. He anticipated that by selecting Agrawal for the "bone-deep" trust, the 37-year-old would steer the business in the correct direction.

Parag Agrawal: Education

Agrawal, who earned his PhD from Stanford University after earning his BTech in computer science and engineering at IIT Bombay, has a very secretive personal life.

Parag Agrawal: Professional Journey

Parag joined Twitter in 2011. Prior to that, he had brief stints with Yahoo, with&T, and Microsoft. In all three businesses, the majority of his labour was focused on research. He first focused on ad-related products at Twitter, but over time, he also experimented with artificial intelligence.

Parag joins a growing group of Indian-American CEOs of major IT firms, including Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, and Arvind Krishna of IBM.

