New Delhi: OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal seems to have sparked a major debate on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) for his comments on the answer that LinkedIn AI Bot's threw up on asking about his bio.

Aggarwal asked LinkedIn AI Bot to throw up answer on the topic "Who Is Bhavish Aggarwal".

Sharing the screenshot of the answer, he wrote, "Screenshot is from LinkedIns AI bot. This “pronouns illness” is being perpetuated in India by MNCs without us Indians even realising it. Hoping that this “pronoun illness” doesn’t reach India. Many “big city schools” in India are now teaching it to kids. Also see many CVs with pronouns these days. Need to know where to draw the line in following the west blindly!"

Hoping that this “pronoun illness” doesn’t reach India.



Many “big city schools” in India are now teaching it to kids. Also see many CVs with pronouns these days. Need to know where to draw the line in following the west blindly! pic.twitter.com/q4CwiV6dkE — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 5, 2024

He further wrote, that most of the Indians are prone to this "pronouns illness" because of the country's corporate culture, especially MNCs. "Most of us in India have no clue about politics of this pronouns illness. People do it because it’s become expected in our corporate culture, especially MNCs. Better to send this illness back where it came from. Our culture has always had respect for all. No need for new pronouns," he further commented.

Most of us in India have no clue about politics of this pronouns illness. People do it because it’s become expected in our corporate culture, especially MNCs



Better to send this illness back where it came from. Our culture has always had respect for all. No need for new pronouns pic.twitter.com/lo3eLHDGpH — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 5, 2024

Internet however did not take Aggarwal's comments very kindly. Though some supported his comments, a lot of others criticized the CEO for being 'insensitive' and 'homophobic'. Check out some of the comments

You can change your bio to "Stuck in the past at Ola." — ____ __ (@varungrover) May 6, 2024

Several others called out the Ola CEO for his 'homophobic' comments just ahead of the Pride Month --dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community-- which falls in the month of June.