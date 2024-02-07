trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718936
NewsTechnology
APPLE IPHONE 13

Apple iPhone 13 Gets Massive Price Cut; Now Available At Rs...

The original price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 59,900.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Apple iPhone 13 Gets Massive Price Cut; Now Available At Rs... File Photo

New Delhi: If you are an iPhone enthusiasts, this may be the right time. The iPhone 13 is available at low price at Amazon. Apple's popular budget-friendly flagship is creating waves with an irresistible deal. This is the tempting deal offered by the giant. Read on to find out the breakdown of the deal.

Apple iPhone 13: Original Price

The original price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 59,900. (Also Read: WhatsApp To Introduce Third-Party Chat Support)

Apple iPhone 13: Current Price

The iPhone's 128GB variant is 12 percent cheaper than usual and is now priced at Rs 52,999. (Also Read: BharatPe Faces Government Inquiry Amidst Legal Turmoil)

Apple iPhone 13: Colour Options

The iPhone 13 is available in a range of vibrant colors like Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Green, and Product Red.

Apple iPhone 13: Deal Breakdown

The e-commerce giant is enhancing the deal with trade-in offers, allowing users to exchange their old smartphones for discounts of up to Rs 27,000.

Apple iPhone 13: Specifications

The iPhone 13 shares similarities with its successor, the iPhone 14, boasting the same A15 Bionic SoC, a comparable display, and similar cameras. Additionally, it offers improvements over its predecessor, including better battery life and a smaller notch.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?