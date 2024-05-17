Wipro COO Amit Choudhary Resigns; Sanjeev Jain To Take Over

New Delhi: Wipro’s Chief Operating Officer Amit Choudhary has stepped down just a week after Anis Chenchas, the Chief Executive of APMEA Strategic Market Unit, resigned. This marks the second senior executive departure since Srinivas Pallia became the new CEO last month.

Sanjeev Jain will report to CEO Srinivas Pallia and remain a member of Wipro's Executive Committee. Chenchah and Choudhary both joined Wipro during Thierry Delaporte's tenure as CEO. All three Delaporte, Choudhary, and Chenchah joined Wipro from the French IT consulting giant Capgemini.

Jain joined Wipro in 2023 as the Global Head of Business Operations. With over 30 years of experience he has successfully led large, diverse teams and scaled up global operations. "Under Jain's leadership, we've built out our approach to AI training and upskilling and trained over 225,000 of our people in AI principles," said Pallia.

Over the past year, he has been leading Wipro's talent supply chain, including the company's gig work platform, 'TopGear', as well as talent skilling, global mobility, talent acquisition, and business resilience functions.

"I would like to thank Choudhary for his leadership over the last two years and for building a strong operations foundation and structure that will be invaluable as we move forward," said Jain. Prior to joining Wipro, he held leadership roles at Kyndryl Holdings (IBM spin-off), IBM, Cognizant and GE. (With IANS Inputs)