Why Is Stock Market Conducting Special Live Trading Session On Saturday, 18 May 2024? Check Timings And Other Details

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions or failure at the primary site.

The special live trading session will have an intra-day switchover from the Primary Site (PR) to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

In separate circulars, the two exchanges said there will be two sessions -- the first from 9:15 am to 10 am from the PR, and the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm from the DR site.

Here Are The Details And Timings Of The Special Live Trading Session On Saturday, 18 May 2024

Capital Market (CM) Segment: Live trading from Primary Site:



Live trading from DR Site:



Futures & Options (F&O) Segment: Live trading from Primary Site:



Live trading from DR Site:

NSE Has Announced the following changes in price bands / daily operating range (DPR) applicable for the Special

Live Trading Session on May 18, 2024:

• All securities (including those on which derivative products are available) will have a maximum price

band of 5%. Securities already in 2% or lower price band, shall continue to be available in the

respective bands.

• Price bands of 5% will be applicable on all close ended Mutual Funds.

• All futures contracts shall have daily operating range of 5%.

• No flexing of securities or futures contracts shall be applicable on that day

• The price band for Equity segment and Futures contracts which will be applicable at the start of the day at DC shall be applicable at DR too. Any changes in price bands of options contracts due to market factors upto the close time at Primary site would be carried forward to Disaster Recovery site.

NSE has informed members to note that T0 session is not scheduled for trading on 18-May-2024 due to settlement holiday.