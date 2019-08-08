close

Wipro

Wipro wins 5-year deal from Canadian airport operator ADM

Wipro wins 5-year deal from Canadian airport operator ADM

New Delhi: Software services major Wipro Ltd has announced that it has won a  5-year strategic IT and business transformation contract from ADM Aeroports de Montreal.

ADM operates YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, the third largest airport in Canada, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

Wipro said that the partnership will transform ADM's airport operations through Wipro's integrated service delivery model, airport domain expertise and hyper-automation powered by the Wipro HOLMES artificial intelligence platform.

The contract will also deliver ready-to-deploy digital airport assets, enabled by an ASQ-driven framework, to help ADM realize its vision of making YUL a world leader in terms of passenger experience and airport operations, the company added.

"Our digital capabilities and extensive experience in working with some of the biggest airports in the world positions us well for this engagement. This partnership is a testament to the value we bring to the airports industry and our growing footprint in Canada, a strategic market for us," N S Bala, President - Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities & Construction Strategic Business Unit, Wipro Limited said.

WiproADMAeroports de MontrealCanada
