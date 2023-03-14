topStoriesenglish2583626
NewsBusinessCompanies
ASHNEER GROVER

'Write Anything About Me But...': Ashneer Grover Tweets A Request

Even earlier, Ashneer Grover provided another weight-loss update and claimed that "eating healthy and walking miles" were the reasons for it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Write Anything About Me But...': Ashneer Grover Tweets A Request

New Delhi: Ashneer Grover, a former co-founder of BharatPe, isn't outraged by what has been said about him in the media, but he does have a hilarious request. On Monday, Mr. Grover authorised the press to write whatever they wanted about him as long as they included a specific image on Twitter. "Press: You are free to write whatever about me that you are paid to write. I won't be critical, "According to Mr. Grover's tweet.

The last Shark Tank judge for India tweeted a photo of himself that he would like to see public and stated ""You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don’t even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !!" (Also Read: Gautam Adani's Son, Jeet Adani Gets Engaged: Check Important Facts About Him)

Particularly, since becoming famous as a "Shark" or judge on the business reality TV show "Shark Tank India," Mr. Grover has been on a weight-loss journey. He has frequently discussed the difficulties he encountered while attempting to maintain his health. Even earlier, he provided another weight-loss update and claimed that "eating healthy and walking miles" were the reasons for it.

Mr. Grover disclosed that he shed 10 pounds in a self-portrait he posted on Instagram last year. He revealed the two strategies that enabled him to succeed. He captioned his post with the words "Just discipline and zidd (Determination)".

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927