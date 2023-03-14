'Write Anything About Me But...': Ashneer Grover Tweets A Request
Even earlier, Ashneer Grover provided another weight-loss update and claimed that "eating healthy and walking miles" were the reasons for it.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Ashneer Grover, a former co-founder of BharatPe, isn't outraged by what has been said about him in the media, but he does have a hilarious request. On Monday, Mr. Grover authorised the press to write whatever they wanted about him as long as they included a specific image on Twitter. "Press: You are free to write whatever about me that you are paid to write. I won't be critical, "According to Mr. Grover's tweet.
The last Shark Tank judge for India tweeted a photo of himself that he would like to see public and stated ""You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don’t even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !!" (Also Read: Gautam Adani's Son, Jeet Adani Gets Engaged: Check Important Facts About Him)
Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don’t even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !! pic.twitter.com/Z8HiDzlFuF Ashneer Grover (AshneerGrover) March 13, 2023
Particularly, since becoming famous as a "Shark" or judge on the business reality TV show "Shark Tank India," Mr. Grover has been on a weight-loss journey. He has frequently discussed the difficulties he encountered while attempting to maintain his health. Even earlier, he provided another weight-loss update and claimed that "eating healthy and walking miles" were the reasons for it.
Mr. Grover disclosed that he shed 10 pounds in a self-portrait he posted on Instagram last year. He revealed the two strategies that enabled him to succeed. He captioned his post with the words "Just discipline and zidd (Determination)".
Live Tv
More Stories