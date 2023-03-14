'Write Anything About Me But...': Ashneer Grover Tweets A Request

New Delhi: Ashneer Grover, a former co-founder of BharatPe, isn't outraged by what has been said about him in the media, but he does have a hilarious request. On Monday, Mr. Grover authorised the press to write whatever they wanted about him as long as they included a specific image on Twitter. "Press: You are free to write whatever about me that you are paid to write. I won't be critical, "According to Mr. Grover's tweet.

The last Shark Tank judge for India tweeted a photo of himself that he would like to see public and stated ""You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won't complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don't even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !!"

Particularly, since becoming famous as a "Shark" or judge on the business reality TV show "Shark Tank India," Mr. Grover has been on a weight-loss journey. He has frequently discussed the difficulties he encountered while attempting to maintain his health. Even earlier, he provided another weight-loss update and claimed that "eating healthy and walking miles" were the reasons for it.

Mr. Grover disclosed that he shed 10 pounds in a self-portrait he posted on Instagram last year. He revealed the two strategies that enabled him to succeed. He captioned his post with the words "Just discipline and zidd (Determination)".