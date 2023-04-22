Yes Bank Q4 Net Drops 45% To Rs 202 Crore As Provisions Soar

New Delhi: Doubling of provisions led private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday to post a 45 percent decline in its March quarter net at Rs 202 crore. For the entire fiscal FY23, the bank witnessed a 32.7 percent decline in its net profit at Rs 717 crore, it informed the stock exchanges.

The bank's core net interest income grew 15.4 percent in the March quarter to Rs 2,105 crore on the back of a 0.30 percent expansion in the net interest margin to 2.8 percent and an over 12 percent credit growth.

The overall deposits grew by over 10 percent. The non-interest income was up 22.8 percent to Rs 1,082 crores and was led by core fee income, especially the one coming from the retail side.

Its overall provisions in the reporting quarter were up 127 percent to Rs 618 crore, which dented the bottom line and was one of the prime reasons for the drop in profits. Provisions for non-performing advances shot up to Rs 1,311 crore, as against Rs 227 crore in the year-ago period.

Its managing director and chief executive Prashant Kumar told reporters that the aging-related provisions are hampering the number and going ahead, it does not expect provisions to extract a toll on the overall profits as it will have better recoveries from the soured advances and also lower slippages.

On the asset quality front, the bank, which transferred nearly Rs 50,000 crore of dud assets to an asset reconstruction company, reported a gross non-performing assets ratio at 2.2 percent, as against 2 percent in the December quarter, on the back of nearly Rs 1,200 crore in slippages.

Kumar said he expects the slippages to trend down in FY24, without giving a number.

The bank is targeting a 15-20 percent loan growth in FY24 led by the retail segment at 30 percent, Kumar said, adding that the large corporate segment is expected to grow at 5 percent after two years of fall.

Exposure to the large corporate segment, which had got the bank to a brink three years ago, resulting in a massive rescue act, is now down 40 percent from the peaks, Kumar said, adding that it went down 26 percent in FY23 alone.

The bank, however, witnessed a slowing down of disbursements in the March quarter when compared with the preceding December quarter, despite the last quarter of the fiscal being one where disbursements happen faster.

Kumar attributed this to a cautious stance taken by the bank given the current environment of high-interest rates. The bank's overall capital adequacy stood at over 17 percent, and the bank does not have any capital raising plans at present, Kumar said, adding that it is also not aware of any of the investors exiting.

It added over 3,000 employees during FY23 to take its overall staff strength to 27,517 at the end of the quarter.

Kumar said it is at the peak of investments into human resources, information technology, and branches, and the high cost-to-income ratio will come down in the new fiscal as it realises the gains from such spending.

Going forward, all the necessary factors for sustained growth in profits have been put in place now, Kumar said.