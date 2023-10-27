Youngsters Should Work 70 Hours A Week, Says Narayana Murthy

New Delhi: Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, in a conversation with Padma Shri Awardee and Chairman of Aarin Capital, T.V. Mohandas Pai on the first episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record', said that if India wants to compete with developed economies that have made remarkable progress in recent decades, young people should work for 70 hours a week.

Murthy also spoke about nation-building, technology, his company Infosys and several other topics -- including his opinion on today’s youth on the podcast, which was released on YouTube.

In addition, he criticised other issues like corruption in the government and bureaucratic delays and then added his request to the youngsters of today, saying, “So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, ‘This is my country. I’d like to work 70 hours a week".

Bengaluru-based early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital on Thursday officially launched 'The Record,' its latest video series to provide exceptional insights into the spheres of entrepreneurship and leadership.

"The Record is an intentional initiative by 3one4 Capital to support a dialogue on governance, startup growth, managing the path to building large institutions, and many other matters related to the transformational journey of entrepreneurship," Mohandas Pai, said in a statement.

According to 3one4 Capital, each upcoming episode will grant access to the strategic frameworks and transformative ideas that have driven these individuals to success.