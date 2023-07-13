Zee Digital India Dialogue: OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Highlights The Shifting Reality Of Entrepreneurship In India

New Delhi: Digital Technology has spread quickly around the world. Numerous developments in technology, changes in consumer behaviour, and the growing demand for better efficiency all contribute to this trend. Zee Media hosted the first iteration of the "Digital India Dialogue 2023" summit in New Delhi today, July 13, 2023, to further ensure digital readiness on emerging technologies and revive India's digital economy.

The event is organized to mark the eighth anniversary of the Digital India Mission, which was started in 2015 with the goal of making sure that everyone could use the digital services offered by the Indian government. The conclave was enlightened on the subject of startups and their challenges, which are acquiring popularity and stimulating debate among professionals and laypeople alike.

Although the startups have been known for a long back, they just lately started to acquire appeal among middle and lower-middle-income groups when people from the same background are making the headlines.

Speaking at Zee Digital Conclave 2023, the dynamic Oyo Rooms founder, Ritesh Agarwal, shared some profound entrepreneurship lessons that are especially pertinent given the present state of Indian companies. Agarwal's thoughts highlight the shifting reality of entrepreneurship in India by drawing on his own experiences and the development of the startup ecosystem in India.

He continued, "India's startup environment was still in its infancy ten years ago. Access to money, materials, and networks was highly restricted to a small group of people. The road to connect with possible investors, partners, talent, and customers for an aspiring entrepreneur without any prior relationships inside this ecosystem was nothing short of a Herculean task".

Agarwal does note that the ecology has changed considerably over time. Established founders and operators are now giving back more actively, creating an ecosystem that helps aspiring businesspeople notwithstanding their upbringing, level of education, or money. Today, one's determination to follow an idea with unwavering dedication is the secret to winning support.

He unveiled his success mantra i.e. 3D -- Desire, Devotion, and Diligence. Responding to a question in the rapid-fire round of the conclave, he also revealed his secrets. He says I'm eating the same breakfast for 5 years. There are two changes in due course and i.e. Daliya and Oats.

Responding to the question of the host i.e. "You inspired so many, who is your inspiration?" The self-made billionaire said "So many people inspired me. If I have to name someone in the entrepreneurial world, I think one that I always think about is Uday Kotak. He is first generation entrepreneur, done well. His entire team has been with him ever since he started his company."