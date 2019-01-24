हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Media Corporation reports Q3 net profit of Rs 27.20 crore

New Delhi: Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 20.86 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Its income from operations stood at Rs 194.22 crore during the quarter. It was Rs 158.30 crore a year ago.

The company said figures for the current periods are not comparable with previous periods presented in the consolidated financial results on the account of acquisition of balance 40 percent equity stake in its subsidiary, Zee Akaash News Pvt Ltd.

ZMCL's shares Thursday settled 4.33 percent lower to Rs 24.30 apiece on the BSE.

