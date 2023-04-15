Zepto Ropes In Former Myntra CFO Ramesh Bafna To Lead Finance Team

New Delhi: Quick commerce start-up Zepto has appointed Ramesh Bafna as its new Chief Financial Officer, the company said on Saturday. Bafna was the chief financial officer of fashion and lifestyle e-commerce firm Myntra.

"To take Zepto public in 2-3 years, we believe we need an incredible CFO and Ramesh is the right person for the job," Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said. (Also Read: SBI Reintroduces Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Check Interest Rate, Benefits, And More)

Zepto said that Bafna's appointment signifies major milestones in its growth and profitability metrics, where the company is now focusing on building an industry-leading finance team for its next phase of scale. (Also Read: Latest FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizens 2023: 6 Best Banks Offering Rates Over 8% On 3-Year Fixed Deposits)

Bafna will take over the role in mid-May from Jitendra Nagpal who moved out of the company recently.

Bafna earlier served as the CFO at the wealth tech company, CoinSwitch Kuber. He has also spent a decade at IT services major Wipro.