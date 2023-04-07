Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamat Reveals His Fitness Strategy On World Heath Day

New Delhi: Nithin Kamath joined his brother and business partner Nikhil as the newest entrant of the 2023 Forbes Billionaires list reveals his fitness strategy. The businessman frequently makes headlines for his unusual workplace fitness challenges.

The CEO and founder of Zerodha celebrated six people who transformed themselves and the top boss on Twitter on World Health Day. I'm emphasising a few folks who have changed as a result of these developments in my life," he stated. (Also Read: Bill Gates, Ex-Wife Share First Pic With Granddaughter - Check Pics)

Insisting that "excellent health can't be bought," Kamath said. Fitness objectives can be met with consistency and minor lifestyle adjustments. No amount of money can buy good health, not that we need a day to remind us of that. It's not difficult to live a healthy lifestyle; even modest changes can have a big impact "Added he. (Also Read: Scientists Claim AI To Overtake Humans Soon)

Zerodha COO Venu Madhav, who oversees all operations and compliance at the brokerage platform, was the first person on his dedication list. The world's hottest compliance head went from being fat "In his caption, he added.

Karthik Rangappa, vice president of education services at Zerodha and the creator of Zerodha Varsity, received the second mention. For the past seven years, the education director underwent personal change. He declared, "Complete Idris Elba of JP Nagar fourth phase presently."

Vishnu S, Coin By Zerodha's "one-man army," was also the subject of a post by Kamath. His Twitter bio reads, "Programmer @ Zerodha." Kamath tweeted, "Transformed by small-changes like eating largely at home rather than eating out and getting some physical activity daily.

The tweet by Kamath also included mentions of tech entrepreneur Dilip Kumar and co-founder of Volano Entertainment Adnan Adeeb.

According to Kamath, Kumar is attempting to transform the world for the better through having health-related podcast chats. He can now complete a half-marathon in 1 hour, 22 minutes, according to Kamath.

Nonetheless, Kamath claimed that the person responsible for Devil's Circuit is "one of the few people who actually walks the walk in the Indian health start-up industry. He is capable of more at age 51 than most people who are decades younger than him."

In the end, Kamath decided to put his wife Seema Patil, who in December 2022 overcame Stage 2 breast cancer, in his list.

She was a health-conscious individual, but she had to have a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation after being given the Big C diagnosis in November 2021. She stated on her blog, "The past few months since my diagnosis have been a haze and an emotional roller coaster."

Despite the difficulties, Seema managed to persevere and maintain her fitness.