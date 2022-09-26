Zerodha gives AMAZING fitness challenge to its employees; winner will get Rs 10 lakh and a month's salary

New Delhi: There was an onslaught of the Corona epidemic for 2 years. The two years of the outbreak have disturbed people mentally, financially and physically. Many people gained weight during the corona period. But online broking firm Zerodha has taken a new initiative to reduce the increased weight.

Wondering to know about the initiative taken by the firm? Here are the details of the initiative.

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha has launched a fitness challenge for its employees. Under the fitness challenge, employees will get a lucky draw of up to Rs 10 lakh and a month's salary as a bonus. Nitin Kamat posted about the programme on his Facebook page.

Nitin Kamath has asked his employees to set a daily activity goal. Whoever achieves a 90 per cent share of this daily activity goal next year, will be given a 1-month salary as a bonus, Kamath added.

Apart from this, a lucky draw of Rs 10 lakh will be given to any one employee. This lucky draw will act as a motivation kicker. Nitin Kamath also said that this is an optional program. Under this program, the employee will have to burn at least 350 active calories every day.

Giving a fitness challenge to his employees, Nitin Kamath said that on the fitness tracker, he has given a challenge to his employees to set a daily goal. He said that most of us are in work from home. The habit of sitting and smoking is increasing continuously. Therefore, this is being done to activate the team.

Nitin Kamath posted that he has set a target of reducing 1000 calories every day in September this year. He continued that my weight has increased during Corona. I made fitness goals and reduced my weight. Even before this, Nitin Kamath had given a fitness challenge.

Last year, Kamath started the 12-month get-healthy goal program. Zerodha was founded by the Kamat brothers in the year 2010. It is a financial services company, which provides a platform for trading stocks and trading in mutual funds in the stock market.