Using public computer? UIDAI warns Aadhar users not to do THIS otherwise be ready to...

New Delhi: Be it office, home, bank, school, or college, the Aadhar card becomes crucial everywhere. Whether you have to open an account in the bank or have to avail the benefit of government schemes, the Aadhar card plays an important role there. Along with the increasing acceptance of Aadhaar, the risk of financial fraud is also increasing.

UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), the government agency that issues Aadhaar cards, suggests people be careful about frauds from Aadhaar. Aadhar regulatory body updated the existing rules. Here are the details of the new rules you must aware of to avoid fraud. (Also Read: WhatsApp working on let users turn themselves into a sticker, check details here)

UIDAI suggests people not use internet cafes, kiosks or any other public computers to download e-Aadhaar. If you have no other option, take special care that the computer on which you have downloaded the e-Aadhaar, delete immediately after completion of work. (Also Read: Flipkart launches 'sell back' programme; here's how to sell used smartphones on it)

Noteworthy, after deleting the downloaded file from the computer, also delete it from the Recycle Bin.

There were many concerns of the people about Aadhar card fraud. People want to know whether anyone's bank account can be hacked through 12 digit Aadhaar number. Responding to the people, UIDAI clarifies that with the 12-digit Aadhar number your bank account cannot be hacked. Despite this, if you want to make your Aadhaar card more secure, you can use Masked Aadhaar.

In the Masked Aadhaar, the first 8 digits of your 12-digit Aadhaar number are hidden and only the last 4 digits are visible.