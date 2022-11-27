Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu takes a dig in the old company logo he made way back in 1997 on Microsoft Paint

New Delhi: Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu has shared the old logo of his company which he had himself created way back in 1997 on Microsoft Paint. It was earlier called ‘Adventnet’ which was rebranded to Zoho in 2010. He has taken a dig in the crude design of logo by asking to the netizens whether he has any hope as a logo designer.

Suddenly I felt a rush of nostalgia for this logo I designed for our company, then named AdventNet, circa 1997. I designed it on Microsoft Paint using all the design skills I could muster and it served as our logo all the way till 2009.



Do I have any hope as a logo designer? pic.twitter.com/THy85dg8uf — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) November 25, 2022

Explaining further the reason behind creating the company’s logo, Vembu said that his ‘immensely invested analysis’ was that MS Paint all he had known and they hadn’t had much money.

Zoho became first company in India to cross $1-Billion revenue

IT company Zoho has crossed the USD 1 billion revenue mark in 2021 with India business growing 77 per cent on year-over-year basis, a top company official said on Tuesday. Zoho Corp Co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu said while the scale of US and Europe contribution to the company's overall business is higher, India business is growing very fast and it could be the largest market for the company in 10 years.

"We have crossed USD 1 billion in revenue in 2021. Our fastest growing market is India and close to it is the Middle east. Across the board growth rate has come down. The US is number 1 and the European Union is number 2 and India is approaching number 3. India can be number 2 in the next 4-5 years and number 1 in 10 years based on the growth rate at which it is growing," Vembu told reporters.

What is Zoho?

It’s a software company that provides operating system software for businesses, software for customer relationship management, human resource management, enterprise collaboration platform, and GST-complaint accounting software.