Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Personally Presents Food & Bracelets To Delivery Executives & Customers On Friendship Day, Shares Pics

New Delhi: On Friendship Day, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal decided to celebrate the occasion in his own interesting style. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Goyal announced that he would personally deliver meals and friendship bracelets to the company's delivery executives, customers, and restaurant partners. His thoughtful gesture earned praise and excitement from amused users on the platform.

The food-tech giant's founder shared pictures of himself on a Royal Enfield motorcycle, holding a bunch of friendship bands with the engraving "best food friends forever." The images captured the essence of the day, symbolizing the strong bond between Zomato and its customers, delivery partners, and restaurant associates.

This was not the first time Goyal took on the role of a Zomato delivery person. On New Year's Eve, he surprised customers by personally delivering a few orders received on the app. His dedication to providing exceptional service and his hands-on approach garnered appreciation from users and employees alike.

Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners and customers. Best Sunday ever!! pic.twitter.com/WzRgsxKeMX — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 6, 2023

With his X bio reading "Delivery boy at Zomato," Goyal's commitment to the company's core values and principles is evident. He leads by example, showing that no task is beneath him when it comes to ensuring the happiness of Zomato's stakeholders.

The recent news of Zomato posting a net profit of ₹2 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year added another layer of significance to Goyal's gesture. The company's profitability marks a significant milestone in its journey since its inception in 2008. Goyal's decision to personally deliver friendship bands and meals to mark Friendship Day perfectly exemplifies the strong sense of camaraderie that Zomato shares with its partners and customers.

As users responded to Goyal's tweet with humor and appreciation, it showcased the special bond that Zomato has formed with its customers over the years. Many expressed their wishes to meet the CEO in person, highlighting the positive impact of his hands-on engagement with the company's operations.

In a lighthearted exchange with a user who jokingly suggested that Goyal could have borrowed the ₹2 crore profit from him instead of delivering orders, the CEO responded with grace and humor, earning him the title of "tweet of the day."