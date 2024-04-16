Zomato Introduces India’s First 'Large Order Fleet' For Gathering Up To 50 People

New Delhi: Zomato, the online food delivery platform has introduced India's first large order fleet on Tuesday. This fleet is tailored to fulfill orders for gatherings of up to 50 individuals, primarily for events like parties.

The CEO of the company, Deepinder Goyal, announced the news through a series of posts on the microblogging site X and wrote “Today, we are excited to introduce India's first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease.” He further adds “This is an all electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of upto 50 people.” (Also Read: India Allows 10,000 Tonnes Of Onion Export To Sri Lanka, UAE)

Goyal explained that earlier, Zomato's large orders were fulfilled by several different delivery partners which led to a less than satisfactory customer experience. He acknowledges that this situation did not align with their aspirations for service quality. (Also Read: Sensex Down More Than 300 Points As Geopolitical Concerns Weigh)

By introducing new vehicles specifically designed for large orders he believes that Zomato can address most of the challenges customers face when placing such orders, thereby improving their experience on the platform.

He also stressed that these vehicles are still undergoing improvements and development. Zomato is currently working on adding key features such as cooling compartments and hot boxes with temperature control to ensure that all items arrive in the desired condition.