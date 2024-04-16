Advertisement
NewsBusinessCompanies
ZOMATO

Zomato Introduces India’s First 'Large Order Fleet' For Gathering Up To 50 People

Goyal explained that earlier, Zomato's large orders were fulfilled by several different delivery partners which led to a less than satisfactory customer experience.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zomato Introduces India’s First 'Large Order Fleet' For Gathering Up To 50 People File Photo

New Delhi: Zomato, the online food delivery platform has introduced India's first large order fleet on Tuesday. This fleet is tailored to fulfill orders for gatherings of up to 50 individuals, primarily for events like parties.

The CEO of the company, Deepinder Goyal, announced the news through a series of posts on the microblogging site X and wrote “Today, we are excited to introduce India's first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease.”  He further adds “This is an all electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of upto 50 people.” (Also Read: India Allows 10,000 Tonnes Of Onion Export To Sri Lanka, UAE)

Goyal explained that earlier, Zomato's large orders were fulfilled by several different delivery partners which led to a less than satisfactory customer experience. He acknowledges that this situation did not align with their aspirations for service quality. (Also Read: Sensex Down More Than 300 Points As Geopolitical Concerns Weigh)

By introducing new vehicles specifically designed for large orders he believes that Zomato can address most of the challenges customers face when placing such orders, thereby improving their experience on the platform.

He also stressed that these vehicles are still undergoing improvements and development. Zomato is currently working on adding key features such as cooling compartments and hot boxes with temperature control to ensure that all items arrive in the desired condition.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station