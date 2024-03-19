Zomato Launches "Pure Veg Fleet" For Pure Vegetarian Customers

New Delhi: Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday announced the launch of a "Pure Veg Mode" service to cater to customers who have pure vegetarian dietary preferences.

He cited feedback from vegetarian customers as the reason for the launch of the new service and informed that the online food delivery platform is also introducing a "Pure Veg Fleet" in India for customers who follow a 100 percent vegetarian diet. (Also Read: SBI's Processing Fee-Free Personal Loan Scheme Ending Soon; Details Here)

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Goyal said India has the highest percentage of vegetarians globally, and these new features were launched based on their feedback. (Also Read: Stock Market Holidays 2024: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed 2 Days Next Week)

"India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we've gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled."

India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 19, 2024

To solve their dietary preferences, we are today launching a "Pure Veg Mode" along with a "Pure Veg Fleet" on Zomato, for customers who have a 100 percent vegetarian dietary preference," the Zomato CEO said.

On that note, just stepping out to deliver some pure veg orders with @rrakesh_15 with our newly launched Pure Veg Fleet. See ya! pic.twitter.com/Q4HdhyDMFN March 19, 2024

Goyal shared that "Pure Veg Mode" includes a selection of restaurants serving exclusively vegetarian food, excluding any establishments offering non-vegetarian items. He clarified that this mode doesn't cater to or exclude any religious or political preferences.

This feature will see a phased roll out across the country in the next few weeks. We remain committed to listening to our customers, and serving our community in the best possible way. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 19, 2024

However, the Zomato CEO was slammed by a section of users online for the move. "Please note that this Pure Veg Mode, or the Pure Veg Fleet doesn't serve or alienate any religious, or political preference," he said.

He informed that Zomato's Pure Veg Fleet will use green delivery boxes instead of the standard red ones. Goyal also clarified that these delivery persons will exclusively deliver orders from pure vegetarian restaurants and won't handle any non-vegetarian meals.

Additionally, they won't enter non-vegetarian restaurants while carrying the green delivery box."Our dedicated Pure Veg Fleet will only serve orders from these pure veg restaurants.

This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet," Goyal said.