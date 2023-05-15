Zomato Records Highest Ever Orders On Mother's Day, Delivers 150 Cakes Per Minute

New Delhi: Food delivery app Zomato has reported its highest ever number of orders on Mother's Day, fueled by customers' love for their moms. According to the company, around 150 cakes were ordered every minute, as people expressed their appreciation and affection for their mothers through sweet treats and other food items.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to express his gratitude for customers' trust in the platform and their love for their moms. "We are grateful to be a part of your day, delivering smiles and love through food," he said.

Goyal also shared some insights into the company's operations on Mother's Day. He informed that Mother’s Day is becoming as big as New Year’s in terms of order volumes. He wrote, “We are so proud of becoming a part of more of your celebrations.”

The surge in orders on Mother's Day highlights the emotional significance of the occasion, as well as the growing trend of ordering food online. Zomato, which operates in over 200+ cities in India, has been a dominant food delivery platform.

Zomato and other food delivery apps continue to play an important role in bringing people together and spreading joy through food.

New Year’s Eve Zomato Record

Food delivery companies Zomato and Swiggy had seen tremendous sales pick on New Year’s eve when food orders crossed over 5 lakh plus. On the other hand, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal revealed that 16,514 biryanis, roughly 15 tonnes, were delivered on the last day of 2022.

He tweeted: "16,514 biryanis (roughly 15 tonnes that is?) on the way to where they belong right now. Big thank you to our beloved delivery partners for bringing delight to India's beautiful people."

Goyal also revealed that orders delivered on New Year Eve were more than the total number of orders delivered in the first three years of the company's food delivery service.