Google Android 14: Beta Mode For Select Partner Devices Is Now Available, Check Full List Here

New Delhi: Google is all set to launch its new mobile operating system (OS) called ‘Android 14’ globally in the coming months. The tech giant has already released the beta version of the upcoming OS, which is being called ‘upside down cake’. Initially, only select devices will receive Android 14, and users can try the OS on Pixel devices like the Google Pixel 7a. According to reports, Android 14 will be released officially in August. The company will release compatible versions for apps, SDKs, and libraries, along with new features and APIs.

So far, the following Google devices support Android 14 beta mode: Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. However, if you don’t have a Pixel device, some smartphone makers have partnered with Google to provide Android 14 Beta on a partner device. These partners include Iqoo, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Techno, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Each partner provides resources to guide users through the installation process – users can use the 'Get the Beta' link on the Android 14 Beta devices page to jump to the partner's download and OTA information.

Expected Features In Android 14

Message Compose

Android 14 aims to better integrate AI with the smartphones. Message compose is a google new tool that users can take help to improve their conversation in Google Message. AI will help to compose effective and error-free messages in suggestions along with giving a makeover in writing style.

Find My Device

Google announced that it is going to bring Find my device feature this summer. It will let users to track adnd find earbuds, TWS, Tablet, and other products. Moreover, the users will also get unknown trackers alert.

Emoji

Google showed the emoji wallpaper in its I/O 2023 event. It will let users to create their customised emoji wallpaper for the screens, letting each device different from others.

Lockscreen Customisation

Users can customise their on-screen till now. Giving one more weapon in the arsenal, Google will let users to customise lock screen as well in Android 14. Moreover, they will get the feature of monochromatic colour screen feature.