Zomato set to make stock market debut on July 23: Here’s how investors can check share allotments

Food delivery platform Zomato is set to make its debut on the stock market on July 23 with its shares getting listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

"Effective from Friday, July 23, 2021, the equity shares of Zomato Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE said in a notice.

The company fixed the price at the higher end of the offer band of Rs 72-76 for 71.92 crore shares. The IPO of Zomato was India's biggest initial share sale offer since March 2020.

While qualified institutional buyers or QIBs bid almost 52 times the quota reserved for them, non-institutional investors sought 640 crore shares against their quota of 19.43 crore. Retail investors bid 7.45 times against the 12.96 crore shares reserved for them.

The IPO, which will give Zomato a valuation of Rs 64,365 crore, is being touted as the second-biggest since SBI Cards and Payment Services' Rs 10,341 crore issue in March 2020.

The Zomato IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India), which is the parent company of Naukri.Com, according to the information provided in the draft red herring prospectus.

Zomato has said it will utilise the IPO proceeds for funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Investors can check the share allotments in two ways. One of the ways is via the BSE website and the other one is through the IPO registrar’s website.

The BSE Route

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website. (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

Step 2: You will be directed to the page ‘Status of Issue Application’. Then select the ‘Equity’ option.

Step 3: Then choose the ‘Zomato Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

Step 4: Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). After that click on the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

The Registrar’s Website

Step 1: Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

Step 2: Select the ‘Zomato Limited - IPO’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’.

Step 3: Then enter one of the four different credentials to authenticate yourself.

These credentials are the PAN number, your application number, DP Client ID or IFSC code/Account Number. After that submit and view the status of the share allotment.

