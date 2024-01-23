Zomato Suspends Delivery Of Non-Veg Items In North India Due To THIS Reason

New Delhi: Food delivery platform Zomato has temporarily suspended the delivery of non-vegetarian items in several states in North India in accordance with government instructions. The absence of non-vegetarian food choices on the platform sparked extensive speculation among users, prompting many to express their concerns on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter).

It is believed that the move is in respect of the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, an event of significant cultural and religious importance. (Also Read: What Is Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana That PM Narendra Modi Launched After Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Visit)

In response to people's queries on social media platforms, Zomato’s customer care support has cleared the cloud by stating that the decision to suspend the delivery of non-veg items was in line with a government notice. “We have disabled delivery of non-veg items in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan as per government notice. Hope this clarification helps".

Non-Veg items temporarily vanish from Zomato platform for a day!



In response to a government order, #Zomato has temporarily suspended delivery services of non-vegetarian food items in several states of North India. Move in respect with the consecration ceremony of #RamMandir in… pic.twitter.com/f4XigDIC9H — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 22, 2024

Adding further, Varun Khera, the leader of the National Restaurant Association of India in Uttar Pradesh, confirmed that restaurants nationwide had jointly agreed to exclusively offer vegetarian dishes on January 22. Khera stressed the importance of adhering to the government's directive, particularly in light of the significant event unfolding in Ayodhya. (Also Read: Indian Stock Market Surpasses Hong Kong To Become 4th Biggest Equity Market Globally)

However, on January 22, the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Durga Shankar Mishra, issued an order directing district magistrates to ensure the closure of liquor vends and meat shops. In a grand ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday, with several celebrities and business leaders attending the event.