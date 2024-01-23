What Is Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana That PM Narendra Modi Launched After Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Visit

New Delhi: After his visit to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration of Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana' under which 1 crore households will get rooftop solar.

PM Modi said "today, on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of life in Ayodhya, my resolve has been further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar roof top system on the roof of their houses. The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but will also make India self-reliant in the field of energy."

Prime Minister posted on X:

सूर्यवंशी भगवान श्री राम के आलोक से विश्व के सभी भक्तगण सदैव ऊर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं।



आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो।



अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि… pic.twitter.com/GAzFYP1bjV January 22, 2024

Prime Minister Modi said that the power of the sun can be harnessed by every household with a roof to reduce their electricity bills and to make them truly aatmanirbhar for their electricity needs.

Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana aims to provide electricity to low and middle-income individuals through solar rooftop installations, along with offering additional income for surplus electricity generation.

The Prime Minister has also directed that a massive national campaign should be started to mobilize residential segment consumers to adopt rooftop solar in large numbers.