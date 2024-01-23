trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712829
NewsBusinessEconomy
PRADHANMANTRI SURYODAYA YOJANA

What Is Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana That PM Narendra Modi Launched After Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Visit

PM Modi has directed to start a massive national campaign to mobilize residential segment consumers to adopt rooftop solar in large numbers.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What Is Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana That PM Narendra Modi Launched After Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Visit

New Delhi: After his visit to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration of Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana' under which 1 crore households will get rooftop solar. 

PM Modi said "today, on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of life in Ayodhya, my resolve has been further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar roof top system on the roof of their houses. The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but will also make India self-reliant in the field of energy."

Prime Minister posted on X:

Prime Minister Modi said that the power of the sun can be harnessed by every household with a roof to reduce their electricity bills and to make them truly aatmanirbhar for their electricity needs.

Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana aims to provide electricity to low and middle-income individuals through solar rooftop installations, along with offering additional income for surplus electricity generation.

The Prime Minister has also directed that a massive national campaign should be started to mobilize residential segment consumers to adopt rooftop solar in large numbers.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry